Home >News >India >PM Modi greets people on Basant Panchami
PM Modi greets people on Basant Panchami

1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Staff Writer

'Greetings to you on the holy occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, ' PM Modi tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami.

"Greetings to you on the holy occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, " PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring season. The day is also observed with the worship of Saraswati, considered the goddess of knowledge.

