PM Modi greets people on Basant Panchami

PM Modi greets people on Basant Panchami1 min read . 09:54 AM IST
'Greetings to you on the holy occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, ' PM Modi tweeted
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted people on the occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami.
"Greetings to you on the holy occasion of Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, " PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.
Basant Panchami marks the beginning of the spring season. The day is also observed with the worship of Saraswati, considered the goddess of knowledge.
