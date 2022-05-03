Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi greets people on Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, Parshuram Jayanti

1 min read . 10:19 AM IST Livemint

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti.

"Many congratulations to the countrymen on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti. Lord Parashurama is revered for his valour along with mercy and compassion," tweeted the Prime Minister in Hindi today.

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Wishing you all a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya. Best wishes on Akshaya Tritiya. I pray that this special day brings prosperity in everyone's lives."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the people on Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday.

"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity," the prime minister tweeted.

Parshuram Jayanti is also celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya which marks the day of the birth of Lord Parshuram. The sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram (literal meaning, Rama with an axe) descended on earth to save it from the barbarity of the Kshatriyas. The day is celebrated as Parshuram Jayanti in most parts of the country.

