PM Modi greets people on Statehood day of Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarma also extended greetings to Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur on their statehood day
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to people of the northeastern states Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur on their statehood day.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×