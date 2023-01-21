New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to people of the northeastern states Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur on their statehood day.

Tweeting on Meghalaya statehood day, the prime minister said that the people from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields. Modi said, “Greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its vibrant culture, particularly music, art, and passion for sports. People from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for Meghalaya’s continuous progress in the years to come."

Underlining the growth in Tripura, PM Modi said that for the last five years, Tripura’s growth trajectory has been remarkable.

“On their Statehood Day, best wishes to the people of Tripura. The last 5 years have been remarkable for Tripura’s growth trajectory. From agriculture to industry, education to health, the state has seen a great transformation. May this trend continue in the coming times," he tweeted.

For Manipur, PM Modi said that the state has been progressing on several counts during the last few years.

“Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. The state has been progressing on several counts during the last few years. I pray that the aspirations of the people of this state are fulfilled and Manipur keeps strengthening India’s growth trajectory," tweeted PM Modi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended greetings to Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur on their statehood day.

He also wished for the progress of the neighbouring states. ‘’Endowed with spectacular beauty, vibrant culture & rich traditions, our sister states of Meghalaya, Manipur & Tripura today celebrate their 51st Statehood Day. My warm greetings to the people & pray for progress of the neighbouring states,‘’ Sarma wrote on Twitter.