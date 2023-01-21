PM Modi greets people on Statehood day of Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya

Tweeting on Meghalaya statehood day, the prime minister said that the people from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields. Modi said, “Greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. This state is known for its vibrant culture, particularly music, art, and passion for sports. People from Meghalaya have excelled in diverse fields. I pray for Meghalaya’s continuous progress in the years to come."