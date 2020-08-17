Subscribe
PM Modi greets people on the occasion of Malayalam New Year
PM Modi greets people on the occasion of Malayalam New Year

1 min read . 12:45 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his greetings to people at the start of the Malayalam calendar's month of Chingam
  • The prime minister tweeted the message in both English and Malayalam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his greetings to people on Monday at the start of the Malayalam calendar's month of Chingam.

"As the month of Chingam commences, my greetings to everyone, especially my Malayali sisters and brothers. I pray that the coming year brings with it success, good health and prosperity for all," he said in a tweet.

The prime minister tweeted the message in both English and Malayalam.

