PM Modi hails Cabinet decisions on shipping, animal husbandry, AYUSH

Premium Modi also lauded the Cabinet decision approving a scheme to provide ₹ 1,624 crore over five years as subsidy to Indian shipping companies in global tenders floated by ministries and CPSEs for import of government cargo

1 min read . 09:35 PM IST

PTI

The prime minister's remarks came after the Centre decided to revise the schemes and implement them as part of the special livestock sector package over the next five years starting this fiscal in a bid to leverage an investment of ₹54,618 crore