Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Economic Survey on Monday and said that it highlighted the ‘prevailing strengths’ of the Indian economy. The remarks come less than a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Budget in Lok Sabha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Economic Survey highlights the prevailing strengths of our economy and also showcases the outcomes of the various reforms our Government has brought. It also identifies areas for further growth and progress as we move towards building a Viksit Bharat," Modi wrote on X.

(With inputs from agencies)

