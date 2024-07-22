Hello User
PM Modi hails Economic Survey, says it showcases 'prevailing strengths of our economy'

PM Modi hails Economic Survey, says it showcases ‘prevailing strengths of our economy’

Livemint

PM Modi praises Economic Survey for showcasing India's strengths and reform outcomes.

PM Modi hails Economic Survey, says it showcases 'prevailing strengths of our economy'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Economic Survey on Monday and said that it highlighted the ‘prevailing strengths’ of the Indian economy. The remarks come less than a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Budget in Lok Sabha.

“The Economic Survey highlights the prevailing strengths of our economy and also showcases the outcomes of the various reforms our Government has brought. It also identifies areas for further growth and progress as we move towards building a Viksit Bharat," Modi wrote on X.

The Economic Survey is an annual document presented by the government ahead of the Union Budget to review the state of the economy. The document also provides an overview of the short-to-medium-term prospects of the economy.

(With inputs from agencies)

