Modi hails ‘forward-thinking’ Saudi Prince MBS ahead of landmark Jeddah trip: ‘He left a deep impression on me’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has showered praise on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying that he has left a deep impression on him. Modi also hailed Saudi Arabia as one of India's most valued partners and a trusted friend and ally, describing the current period as promising for their ties, which have a 'limitless potential'.

“Every time I have met him, His Royal Highness has left a deep impression on me. His insights, his forward-thinking vision, and his passion for fulfilling the aspirations of his people are truly remarkable,” Modi to Arab News in an interview ahead of his two-day visit to the country.

“Under his leadership, Saudi Arabia has undergone tremendous social and economic transformation. The reforms he has undertaken have not just inspired the region, but also caught the attention of the entire world. One can see the transformational changes in the country under Vision 2030 in a very short period,” Modi said in the interview.

Modi said he found complementarities between Saudi Vision 2030 and India's Viksit Bharat 2047. Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia today, April 22, at the invitation of Mohammed bin Salman.

Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Jeddah in Saudi Arabia in over four decades. All his previous visits have been to Riyadh, the Saudi capital. Indira Gandhi was the last Indian Prime Minister to visit Jeddah way back in 1982.

“I value the personal warmth and trust we share. And, yes, this personal rapport has naturally translated into how both countries give priority to our partnership. He is a strong advocate of our bilateral ties. He has been a great supporter of the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia and our people living in Saudi Arabia deeply admire him,” Modi told Arab News.

He said the proposed Free Trade Agreement between India and GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) has immense potential to transform the economic relationship between India and Saudi Arabia, and the region in general.

“When we talk, we focus on making this partnership future-ready. Jeddah has had a special connection with India. For centuries, this famed city has been one of the principal arteries for our trade and people-to-people exchanges. As a gateway to Mecca, for ages, our pilgrims have walked the by-lanes of Jeddah on their holy journey for Hajj and Umrah,” the Indian Prime Minister said.

"Since then, cooperation between us has expanded across many sectors. And let me tell you, this is just the beginning. Our partnership has limitless potential," he said.

The Order of King Abdulaziz to Modi in 2016 Modi said that India-Saudi Arabia connection is not new and that it is rooted in civilizational exchanges that go back to centuries. From ideas to trade, there has been a constant flow between our two great nations, he said in the interview.

Modi recalled that in 2016, I had the honour of receiving The Order of King Abdulaziz from His Majesty King Salman. Modi emphasised that both India and Saudi Arabia have a key role to play in the success of this corridor.

(With PTI inputs)