PM Modi hails ‘important step towards a vibrant democracy’ after Cabinet nod for ‘One Nation One Election’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the decision of the Union Cabinet to approve ‘one nation one election’ proposal, and termed it an important step.

“The Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. I compliment our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders,” said Modi in a post on X.

Modi further termed it an important step towards making India's democracy even more vibrant and participative.

The simultaneous elections will be rolled out in two phases. In the first phase, Lok Sabha and state assembly elections will be held together. Whereas, in the second phase, local body elections for panchayats and municipal bodies within 100 days of the general elections, will take place.

Modi government also plans to hold nationwide discussions, and constitute an implementation group to execute the recommendations of the Kovind panel.

However, slamming the government, Opposition parties said that it was not practical (to hold simultaneous polls) and it will not work.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes up with such things to divert attention from real issues when polls approach.

"It is not practical, it will not work. When elections come and they (BJP) do not get any issue to raise, they divert attention from real issues," Kharge told a press conference.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien called it a "cheap stunt" of the BJP and questioned why the Maharashtra polls were not announced with those in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir if the government wants simultaneous elections.

"One nation, one election is just another cheap stunt by the anti-democratic BJP," PTI quoted Derek O'Brien as saying.

The TMC leader also asked why were the Maharashtra elections not announced along with the elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said the proposed move would curtail the rights of the states.