PM Modi hails ‘important step towards a vibrant democracy’ after Cabinet nod for ‘One Nation One Election’

  • The Union Cabinet has approved the government's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal which proposes simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Livemint
Updated18 Sep 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(HT_PRINT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the decision of the Union Cabinet to approve ‘one nation one election’ proposal, and termed it an important step.

“The Cabinet has accepted the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections. I compliment our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders,” said Modi in a post on X.

Also Read | Explained: How will Centre implement One Nation One Election?

Modi further termed it an important step towards making India's democracy even more vibrant and participative.

The simultaneous elections will be rolled out in two phases. In the first phase, Lok Sabha and state assembly elections will be held together. Whereas, in the second phase, local body elections for panchayats and municipal bodies within 100 days of the general elections, will take place.

Modi government also plans to hold nationwide discussions, and constitute an implementation group to execute the recommendations of the Kovind panel.

Also Read | 10 key questions on Modi govt’s ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal answered

However, slamming the government, Opposition parties said that it was not practical (to hold simultaneous polls) and it will not work.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes up with such things to divert attention from real issues when polls approach.

"It is not practical, it will not work. When elections come and they (BJP) do not get any issue to raise, they divert attention from real issues," Kharge told a press conference.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien called it a "cheap stunt" of the BJP and questioned why the Maharashtra polls were not announced with those in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir if the government wants simultaneous elections.

 

Also Read | ‘If we want democracy to survive...’: Opposition on ‘One Nation, One Election’

"One nation, one election is just another cheap stunt by the anti-democratic BJP," PTI quoted Derek O'Brien as saying. 

The TMC leader also asked why were the Maharashtra elections not announced along with the elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja said the proposed move would curtail the rights of the states.

"One Nation, One Election is an impractical and unrealistic idea in our constitutional setting," Raja said in a post on X.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Sep 2024, 06:58 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi hails ‘important step towards a vibrant democracy’ after Cabinet nod for ‘One Nation One Election’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    213.10
    03:43 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    5.35 (2.58%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    131.25
    03:59 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -1.8 (-1.35%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    168.45
    03:57 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.1 (-1.23%)

    Tata Steel

    150.60
    03:59 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    -2.2 (-1.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Graphite India

    586.20
    03:50 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    51.2 (9.57%)

    Torrent Power

    1,933.10
    03:41 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    153.15 (8.6%)

    HEG

    2,288.90
    03:51 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    177.4 (8.4%)

    Alkyl Amines Chemicals

    2,372.50
    03:57 PM | 18 SEP 2024
    156.5 (7.06%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,100.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,130.00-150.00
      Delhi
      73,510.00180.00
      Kolkata
      73,540.00250.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue