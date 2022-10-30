PM Modi hails India's space sector, here's what he said1 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2022, 01:07 PM IST
With the help of the satellite launch, PM said the remotest areas will be more easily connected with the rest of the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the country's strides in science and technology in his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat. He said that India is doing wonders in space sector.