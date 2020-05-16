PM Modi hails India-US ties after Trump's ventilator offer to fight Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today thanked Donald Trump after the US president offered to donate ventilators to India to treat the Covid-19 patients. 'More power to India-US friendship', Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.He said in such times, it's always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make the world healthier and free from coronavirus.

"Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it's always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to India - United States friendship!" PM Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi was responding to a tweet by US President Trump on Friday announcing the decision to donate ventilators to India to fight the 'invisible enemy'.

Trump also said the US and India were cooperating to develop a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus.

"I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!," Donald Trump had said in a tweet.

At Trump's request, India had last month allowed the export of 50 million hydroxychloroquine tablets to treat COVID-19 patients in America, the country worst-hit by the pandemic, with 87,530 deaths and over 1.4 million infections reported so far, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus patients in India increased to 85,940, surpassing China's count of 82,933 infections. Covid-19 has so far claimed 2,752 lives in India.

