PM Modi hails Jharkhand's ‘vibrant tribal culture’ on 25th foundation day, pays tributes to Birsa Munda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X on Saturday to greet the people of Jharkhand on the state's 25th foundation day.

He recalled the legacy of tribal rights leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, noting that the history of the land was filled with inspiring tales of courage, struggle and dignity.

"Greetings to the people of Jharkhand, a glorious land enriched with vibrant tribal culture, on its foundation day," Modi said in an X post.

The Prime Minister also extended his good wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of all families in the state on the occasion.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar in 2000. The state's foundation day on November 15 also coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

PM Modi pays tributes to Birsa Munda on 150th birth anniversary PM Modi also paid tributes to tribal rights leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, which is celebrated as 'Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas' (Tribal Dignity Day) across the country.

Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Munda challenged British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire. He died in British custody at the young age of 25.

"I offer tributes to great freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on this 150th birth anniversary," Modi said in a post on X.

On the occasion of 'Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas', the entire nation reverently remembers the unparalleled contribution of the great freedom fighter of the country to protecting the honour of the motherland, the prime minister said.

"His struggle and sacrifice against the injustice of foreign rule will continue to inspire every generation," Modi said.

Munda led the Munda Rebellion against British rule. His struggle for tribal rights and self-rule made him a symbol of resistance and empowerment for indigenous communities.