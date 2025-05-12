PM Modi hails Made in India weapons used for Operation Sindoor – Akash missiles to D4 Anti-Drone system - what are they?

India- Pakistan conflict: In a brief address to the nation, that lasted around 21 minutes, PM Narendra Modi hailed the Made in India weapons — Indian military used in Operation Sindoor — to launch “precise” and “calibrated” strikes across nine terror beds in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

PM Modi's address to the nation comes nearly four days after India and Pakistan launched a series of attacks post Operation Sindoor, which was India's retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attacks on April 22, that killed 26 people. Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had stated that the Pahalgam attack was the original escalation.

Operation Sindoor: Which Made in India weapons were used? Here's a look into the Made in India weapons used by the Indian Military:

D4 Anti-drone System: An indigenously developed drone detection and neutralisation system, which was used to thwart Pakistani drone attacks during the conflict.

Akash missile system: A homegrown surface-to-air missile system deployed extensively along the western border and Line of Control, that helped in intercepting Pakistani drones and missiles targeting Indian military installations.

Earlier, former Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) G Satheesh Reddy had also hailed the indigenous weapons used in India'a latest face off against Pakistan.

“Many indigenous based technologies were used in this war and this war was an Atmanirbhar-based warfare... The anti-drone systems, which were developed both by DRDO and industry, were very successfully used as a huge number of drones were coming in.” Reddy had told ANI.