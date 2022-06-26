On June 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid Mithali Raj eloquent honours and sent the iconic former Indian captain, who had earlier announced her retirement, his best wishes.

In Sunday's episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi called Mithali as "one of the most talented cricketers in India".

"Her retirement from cricket has emotionally moved many sports lovers. Mithali has not only been an extraordinary player but has also been an inspiration to many players. I wish Mithali all the very best for her future," the PM Modi said.

One of cricket's all-time greats, Mithali Raj, revealed earlier in June that she was quitting all forms of international cricket. Throughout her illustrious 23-year career, she made a huge contribution to the popularisation of the women's game.

She is also the leading run scorer in all formats of women's cricket with a total of 10,868 runs.

The 39-year-old played in 89 T20 Internationals and, although playing in only 12 Tests over the course of her lengthy career, managed to achieve a double hundred, making her the only Indian woman cricketer to do so in the lengthier format.

Mithali Raj, who made her debut at the age of 16, ended a spectacular 23-year career in which she held the records for most appearances, most runs scored, and most successful women's captain.

Mithali Raj has played for the nation in 12 Tests, 232 ODIs, and 89 T20Is since making her debut on June 26, 1999 against Ireland. The 39-year-old totaled 10,868 runs across three forms in 333 international games. Belinda Clarke is second on the list with 83 triumphs, but she has led India to a record 89 victory from 155 ODIs.

On July 15, Shabaash Mithu - a biopic on Mithali Raj - will be released in theatres. The sports drama has been produced by Viacom18 Studios and directed by Srijit Mukherji.

As actual slice-of-life stories emerge and female-led cinema gains more traction at the box office, the Hindi film industry turned to the niche genre of women and sports films to draw theatre audiences. Saina, a film starring Parineeti Chopra and based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal, was released by T-Series in March 2021.

(With PTI inputs)