PM Modi hails Mithali Raj, wishes ‘very best for her future’2 min read . Updated: 26 Jun 2022, 02:56 PM IST
Mithali Raj, one of cricket's all-time greats, revealed earlier in June that she was quitting all forms of international cricket.
Mithali Raj, one of cricket's all-time greats, revealed earlier in June that she was quitting all forms of international cricket.
Listen to this article
On June 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid Mithali Raj eloquent honours and sent the iconic former Indian captain, who had earlier announced her retirement, his best wishes.