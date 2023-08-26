Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the women scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who were involved in the 'Chandrayaan-3' project. He lauded the key role that Nari Shakti played in the successful culmination of India's maiden lunar landing mission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing scientists at ISRO’s Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru today, PM Modi said, “Women scientists played a key role in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission."

“The 'Shivkshakti' point (spot on the lunar South Pole where the 'Vikram' lander touched down) will inspire future generations to take up science in earnest and use it for the welfare of people. People's welfare remains our supreme commitment," the Prime Minister said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He congratulated the ISRO scientists on the historic lunar landing and said that they took the country to new heights, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

"This mission demonstrates the power of our space research and program. India is on the moon. We also placed the symbol of our national pride (Tricolour) on the moon," PM Modi added in his address at the ISRO's Bengaluru headquarters.

Also Read: Live Updates on PM Modi's ISRO Visit ISRO chairman S Somanath briefed PM Modi on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission journey and the efforts of scientists that went into the project. Prior to meeting the ISRO scientists, the PM raised the slogan 'Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan' and greeted Bengaluru people outside HAL airport after his arrival in Bengaluru. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India," PM Modi on his arrival to the Garden City.

India will celebrate August 23 as 'National Space Day' to mark successful touch down of Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander, PM Modi said on Saturday.

PM Modi said as soon as he landed in India after completing his two nations tour (South Africa and Greece), he desperately wanted to meet the ISRO scientists who are behind the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

