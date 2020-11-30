PM Modi hails new agri reforms amid ongoing farmers’ agitation

People should stay away from rumours and misconceptions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday about the ongoing protests by farmers of Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh. Modi also backed the recently passed farms laws and emphasised that they will not only strengthen the farmers across India, but also remove the challenges faced by them.

“The recently passed farm laws have created new possibilities for farmers and have opened new doors for farmers. The demands of the farmers that had continued for several decades have now been fulfilled. Most of the political parties have agreed to the demands of farmers at some point. The laws have been passed after detailed discussion in Parliament. The laws would help farmers break shackles but these laws also provide new opportunities and protect farmers," Modi said in his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was committed to the welfare of the hardworking farmers, the Prime Minister said, even as the protests continued for the third day.

The Centre has repeatedly asked the agitating farmers to hold talks and resolve the issues through discussions. The farmers of Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh are protesting since September when the farm laws were passed in the monsoon session of Parliament.

Most Opposition parties came together to protest against the farm laws. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government suffered a setback when Harsimrat Kaur Badal, former Union minister and senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), resigned from the post, and SAD walked out of the ruling alliance after nearly 24 years of joining hands with the BJP both in Punjab and nationally.

The problem for the Union government has increased because all political parties of Punjab, including the ruling Congress, SAD and the Aam Aadmi Party, have supported farmer unions, while only the BJP has maintained that the new laws will benefit farmers.

“People should know how Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer in Dhule, Maharashtra, used these new farms laws. He produced maize and decided to sell it to traders at the right price. The total amount agreed at was ₹3.32 lakh. He got ₹25,000 in advance. It was agreed that he will get the remaining amount in 15 days but he did not get the payment. Under the new law, it is mandatory to pay within three days. If payment is not made, the farmer can lodge a complaint. He filed complaint and got his dues within a few days. Whatever may be the field, correct knowledge is an added strength for everyone," said Modi.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, and Union minister for agriculture and farmer welfare Narendra Singh Tomar repeatedly appealed to farmers to hold talks. However, some opposition-ruled states are in the process of making laws to nullify the central farm laws.

After Modi’s radio broadcast, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “Today, the Prime Minister of the country, while insulting the agitating farmers throughout the country, justified the anti-agriculture black laws. When the Prime Minister, instead of listening to 62 crore farmers, justifies the three anti-farming black laws of the capitalists, then who will give justice?"

Surjewala added that the Congress party demands that the Prime Minister should suspend the laws and engage directly with the protesting farmers.





