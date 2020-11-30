PM Modi hails new agri reforms amid ongoing farmers’ agitation

“People should know how Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer in Dhule, Maharashtra, used these new farms laws. He produced maize and decided to sell it to traders at the right price. The total amount agreed at was ₹3.32 lakh. He got ₹25,000 in advance. It was agreed that he will get the remaining amount in 15 days but he did not get the payment. Under the new law, it is mandatory to pay within three days. If payment is not made, the farmer can lodge a complaint. He filed complaint and got his dues within a few days. Whatever may be the field, correct knowledge is an added strength for everyone," said Modi.