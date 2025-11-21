PM Modi hails ‘progressive labour-oriented reforms’ as govt notifies 4 new labour codes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the Ministry of Labour and Employment's announcement of new labour codes, which seek to simplify and streamline the norms for the workforce in India.

“Shramev Jayate! Today, our Government has given effect to the Four Labour Codes. It is one of the most comprehensive and progressive labour-oriented reforms since Independence. It greatly empowers our workers. It also significantly simplifies compliance and promotes ‘Ease of Doing Business’,” said Modi in his post on X.