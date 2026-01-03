PM Modi hails Savitribai Phule, Rani Velu Nachiyar on their birth anniversaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary on Saturday and hailed her as a pioneering social reformer who devoted her life to the transformation of society through service and education.

"On the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, we remember a pioneer whose life was devoted to the transformation of society through service and education," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi said Savitribai Phule was committed to the principles of equality, justice and compassion.

Advertisement

"Phule firmly believed that education was the most powerful instrument of social change and dedicated her life to transforming lives through knowledge and learning," the prime minister said.

PM Modi said that Phule's work in caring for the vulnerable and marginalised remains an inspiring example of service and humanity.

The prime minister said that Phule's vision continues to guide the nation's efforts in building an inclusive and empowered society.

Married to Jyotiba Phule, a revered social reformer himself, Savitribai Phule was born in 1831 in Maharashtra and considered by many as India’s first woman teacher due to her pioneering work for educating women — especially from deprived groups — when it was considered a taboo.

PM Modi also paid tribute to Rani Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary. He said, “She is remembered as one of India’s most valiant warriors who embodied courage and tactical mastery.”

Advertisement