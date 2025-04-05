PM Modi hails the ‘firsts’ in meet with Sri Lankan President Disnayake - Check out what they are

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been in Colombo for his first visit to Sri Lanka since 2019, shared that he was the “first foreign leader” President Anura Kumara Dissanayake hosted during his presidency.

In a tweet, PM Modi shared pictures from his meeting with the Sri Lankan President. He said he held extensive and productive talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo.

“A few months ago, President Dissanayake chose India as the place for his first overseas visit after becoming President. Now, I have the honour of being the first foreign leader he is hosting in his Presidency,” he added.

“This indicates his personal commitment to India-Sri Lanka ties and the unbreakable bond that exists between our nations,” the prime minister said.

Sharing details of their meeting, PM Modi said, “Substantial ground has been covered since President Dissanayake visited India, particularly in sectors like energy, solar power, technology and more.”

“In our talks today, we discussed ways to add more momentum to linkages in security, trade, agriculture, housing, culture and other sectors,” he added.

India, Sri Lanka ink major defence pact India and Sri Lanka on Saturday inked an ambitious defence cooperation pact with PM Modi outlining a broader roadmap for deeper bilateral cooperation, asserting that security of both nations is interlinked and dependent on each other.

The defence pact is among seven key agreements signed by the two sides following wide-ranging talks between PM Modi and President Dissanayake.

The defence pact, being seen as a major move to bolster strategic ties, came nearly four decades after the Indian Peace Keeping Force's intervention in the island nation.

Another important agreement that the two sides inked was on developing Trincomalee as an energy hub.

PM Modi and President Dissanayake also virtually inaugurated the Sampur solar power project.

"The Sampur Solar Power Plant will help in Sri Lanka's energy security. All the people of Sri Lanka will benefit from the agreements signed for building a multi-product pipeline and developing Trincomalee as an energy hub," Modi said.

The grid inter-connectivity agreement between the two countries will open up options for Sri Lanka to export electricity, he said.

Mitra Vibhushana for PM Modi Sri Lanka honoured PM Modi with the highest award to a foreign head of state, Mitra Vibhushana. President Dissanayake said PM Modi highly deserves this honour.

This prestigious honour, which was introduced in 2008, is conferred upon heads of states and government for their friendship.