PM Modi hails those at forefront of research to defeat Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2020, 09:21 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others, PM Modi said
  • The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 67,152

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed all those at the forefront of research and innovation to defeat coronavirus. On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others, PM Modi said.

" Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet." PM Modi said in a tweet.

Modi said he hoped that the humankind will keep harnessing technology to create a healthier and better planet.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 67,152 while the death toll went up to 2,206, according to the data of Union Health Ministry. Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are among the worst affected states.

The National Technology Day marks the anniversary of the underground nuclear tests conducted in Rajasthan's Pokhran.

He also remembered the "exceptional achievement" of the country's scientists in carrying out the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests.

On this day in 1998, India successfully conducted first of its five nuclear tests under the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.


