Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Vivek Agnihotri's latest movie ‘The Vaccine War’, that ran into controversy when the filmmaker said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had taken bribes from foreign companies to promote their vaccines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I have heard that a film 'The Vaccine War' has come. The scientists of our country worked hard day and night to fight COVID-19 in India...All these things have been shown in that film... I congratulate the makers of this film for giving importance to scientists and science by making this film," said PM Modi.

The ‘The Vaccine War’ is a Indian Hindi-language medical thriller, which concentrated on the development of Covaxin in India during the Covid-19 pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his run of lay foundation stones for multiple projects in poll-bound states, where on Thursday he reached Jodhpur in poll-bound Rajasthan. Assembly polls are due in Rajasthan later this year.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

In the Congress leader Ashok Gehlot-governed state, PM Modi unveiled several projects worth ₹5,000 crore on Thursday, and emphasized that these projects would contribute to the state's continued development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to a rally, PM Modi hit out at the incumbent Congress government and said the "paper leak mafia" has ruined the future of lakhs of youth in Rajasthan and they are demanding justice.

PM Modi also referred to the 'red diary', saying it contains "every black act of corruption by the Congress" and to expose it, the BJP government will have to be formed in the state.

He was referring to an alleged red diary possessed by sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha, who had claimed that financial transactions of the chief minister were recorded in it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PM Modi attacked the Congress government in Rajasthan over the law and order situation in the state, saying there were several instances of atrocities against the Dalits and women.

"Unko Modi pe itna bharosa hai. Aur isliye unko laga ki arre bhai Modi aa rahe hain to bas ho jayega. Aur mai bhi unko kehta hun, aap vishram kijiye, ab hum samhal lenge (He has so much confidence in Modi. He felt that Modi is coming, works will be done. And I am also telling him that you take rest, we will take care of everything)," he added.

The BJP, he said, aims to make Rajasthan the number one state in tourism and will take development to every corner of the state on forming the government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Vaccine War follows the phenomenal success of The Kashmir Files by Agnihotri. The vaccine War movie has actors like Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi and Raima Sen.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!