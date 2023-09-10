G20 Summit in India: PM Modi hands over G20 Presidency gavel to Brazil's President on final day1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 01:41 PM IST
PM Modi passes on G20 presidency to Brazil; proposes virtual session in November to review summit decisions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an end Sunday to the G20 summit in New Delhi by passing on a ceremonial gavel to Brazil, which will take the bloc's presidency, according to a report published by the news agency AFP.
