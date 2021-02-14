PM Modi hands over indigenous Arjun tank to Indian Army in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark-1A (MK-1A) to the Indian Army in Chennai today. At a function, he also accepted a salute by the state-of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment.

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane pic.twitter.com/XpYrM2ZLXB — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were also present there.

Arjun Mark 1A has 71 major and user-driven upgrades that make it world-class and will immensely benefit the Indian Army. Features like increased mobility, fighting capabilities are added in the MK-1A.

PM Modi is set to launch numerous development works in Tamil Nadu and Kerala that would add speed to fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension; the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu; the Railway Electrification of single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur.

He will lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System. The canal is important for irrigation in the delta districts. The modernization of this canal will be taken up at a cost of ₹2,640 crores and will lead to an improvement in the water carrying capacity of the canals.PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras. The Campus will be built at Thaiyur near Chennai at an estimated cost of ₹1000 crore in the first phase, over an area of 2 lakh sqm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via