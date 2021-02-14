Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi hands over indigenous Arjun tank to Indian Army in Chennai
PM Modi hands over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane.

PM Modi hands over indigenous Arjun tank to Indian Army in Chennai

1 min read . 12:16 PM IST Staff Writer

Arjun Mark 1A has 71 major and user-driven upgrades that make it world-class and will immensely benefit the Indian Army

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark-1A (MK-1A) to the Indian Army in Chennai today. At a function, he also accepted a salute by the state-of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the Arjun Main Battle Tank Mark-1A (MK-1A) to the Indian Army in Chennai today. At a function, he also accepted a salute by the state-of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Pakistan: Sputnik V doses likely to be available for commercial sale in a week

2 min read . 02:10 PM IST

Delhiites 'use water judiciously', says Raghav Chadha as mud, debris from Uttarakhand may hit water supply

1 min read . 02:09 PM IST

India’s Covid recovery rate is 97.3%, amongst highest in the world: Health min

1 min read . 01:50 PM IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address post-Budget RBI board meet on 16 Feb

2 min read . 01:25 PM IST
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Pakistan: Sputnik V doses likely to be available for commercial sale in a week

2 min read . 02:10 PM IST

Delhiites 'use water judiciously', says Raghav Chadha as mud, debris from Uttarakhand may hit water supply

1 min read . 02:09 PM IST

India’s Covid recovery rate is 97.3%, amongst highest in the world: Health min

1 min read . 01:50 PM IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address post-Budget RBI board meet on 16 Feb

2 min read . 01:25 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were also present there.

Arjun Mark 1A has 71 major and user-driven upgrades that make it world-class and will immensely benefit the Indian Army. Features like increased mobility, fighting capabilities are added in the MK-1A.

PM Modi is set to launch numerous development works in Tamil Nadu and Kerala that would add speed to fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension; the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu; the Railway Electrification of single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur.

He will lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System. The canal is important for irrigation in the delta districts. The modernization of this canal will be taken up at a cost of 2,640 crores and will lead to an improvement in the water carrying capacity of the canals.PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras. The Campus will be built at Thaiyur near Chennai at an estimated cost of 1000 crore in the first phase, over an area of 2 lakh sqm.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.