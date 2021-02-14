PM Modi hands over indigenous Arjun tank to Indian Army in Chennai

He will lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernisation of the Grand Anicut Canal System. The canal is important for irrigation in the delta districts. The modernization of this canal will be taken up at a cost of ₹2,640 crores and will lead to an improvement in the water carrying capacity of the canals.PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras. The Campus will be built at Thaiyur near Chennai at an estimated cost of ₹1000 crore in the first phase, over an area of 2 lakh sqm.