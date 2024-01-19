Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over keys of 15,000 homes at Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur to beneficiaries comprising thousands of handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, beedi workers, and drivers.

PM Modi said the largest society under PM Awas Yojna has been inaugurated today and recalled the wish from his childhood days about living in such homes. “It gives immense satisfaction when the dreams of thousands of families are realised, and their blessings become my greatest wealth."

PM Modi also dedicated more than 90,000 houses completed under PMAY-Urban on Friday.

PM Modi is in Maharashtra's Solapur today where he laid the foundation stone of 8 AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects worth around ₹2,000 crore in the state.

He kickstarted the distribution of the first and second instalments to 10,000 beneficiaries of PM-SVANIDHI in the state during the programme.

In the last 10 years, Modi said, the government has deposited ₹30 lakh crore into bank accounts of beneficiaries of various schemes via direct transfer. He said 25 crore people have come out of the BPL (below poverty line) list in the past 10 years.

In the next five years, he said, there is a need to empower the 25 crore population that fought against all odds to come out of poverty.

The Prime Minister expressed determination to bring India into the top three economies of the world and said that only after 2014, millions of poor people got bank accounts due to the government’s Jan Dhan Scheme and became eligible for various loan benefits like PM Svanidhi.

Modi said the “niyat" (intent), niti (policy) and nishtha (commitment) of the previous government were not clear, but the niyat of his government is “clear", while niti is meant to empower people and nishtha is towards the nation.

Modi also highlighted close ties between Ahmedabad and Solapur. He said he has had food with the Padmashali community hailing from Solapur and living in Ahmedabad.

