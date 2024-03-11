The Dwarka Expressway in Haryana, constructed at Rs. 4,100 crore, offers direct connectivity to Delhi Airport and Gurugram Bypass, enhancing transportation efficiency. PM Modi inaugurated several major projects nationwide, including the Lucknow Ring Road and the NH16 section in Andhra Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway, which will improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48.

Moreover, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari presented gifts to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier in the day, PM inspected the 4 Level-Interchange of the Haryana Section of the Dwarka Expressway.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, “Today is an important day for connectivity across India. At around 12 noon today, 112 National Highways, spread across different states, will be dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones would be laid. The Haryana Section of Dwarka Expressway will be inaugurated. These projects will boost economic growth and are also in line with our efforts to build next-generation infrastructure."

How will it benefit the commuters? 1. The 19 km stretch of the Dwarka Expressway in Haryana has been constructed at an estimated cost of approximately Rs. 4,100 crore. This section comprises two packages: the first being a 10.2 km stretch from Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB), and the second covering an 8.7 km distance from Basai ROB to Kherki Daula.

2. The third and fourth sections cover approximately 19 km in Gurugram, while the first two segments, totalling 10 km, are situated in Delhi. Originating from Shiv Murti near Mahipalpur on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, it traverses through Dwarka Sector 21, the Gurugram border, Basai, and concludes near Kherki Daula on the national highway.

3. The Expressway is an entirely access-controlled, grade-separated 14-lane corridor, a pioneering project in India. It includes four multi-level interchanges, incorporating tunnels or underpasses, ground-level road sections, and elevated flyovers.

4. Notably, it features an 8-lane elevated structure alongside India's first 4 km long 8-lane tunnel near IGI airport, described as a 'shallow tunnel' for its less intrusive construction method, according to a report by Times of India. The Expressway's starting point includes an interchange with two underpasses beneath NH 48, catering to over 3 lakh vehicles daily, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce vehicular pollution in the Delhi NCR region.

5. Notably, this expressway will offer direct connectivity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and the Gurugram Bypass, enhancing transportation efficiency in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)

