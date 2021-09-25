Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter to offer words of encouragement to the aspirants of Civil Services Examination , 2020 who fell short.

The PM pointed out that while there are more attempts awaiting, India also has other diverse opportunities that they can explore.

“To those young friends who did not clear the UPSC examination, I would like to say- you are very talented individuals. There are more attempts awaiting. At the same time, India is full of diverse opportunities waiting to be explored. Best wishes in whatever you decide to do," said PM Modi.

To those young friends who did not clear the UPSC examination, I would like to say- you are very talented individuals. There are more attempts awaiting.



At the same time, India is full of diverse opportunities waiting to be explored. Best wishes in whatever you decide to do. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

Further, he congratulated those who cleared the UPSC's civil services examination and said an exciting and satisfying career in public service awaits them as they will go on to have key administrative roles during an important period of India's journey.

"Congratulations to those who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination. An exciting and satisfying career in public service awaits. Those who have cleared the exam will go on to have key administrative roles during an important period of our nation's journey," PM Modi tweeted.

Congratulations to those who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination. An exciting and satisfying career in public service awaits.



Those who have cleared the exam will go on to have key administrative roles during an important period of our nation’s journey. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

Further, he congratulated those who cleared the UPSC's civil services examination and said an exciting and satisfying career in public service awaits them as they will go on to have key administrative roles during an important period of India's journey.

"Congratulations to those who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination. An exciting and satisfying career in public service awaits. Those who have cleared the exam will go on to have key administrative roles during an important period of our nation's journey," PM Modi tweeted.

|#+|

UPSC on Friday evening declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2020. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment.

Shubham Kumar from Katihar in Bihar has secured the first position and Madhya Pradesh's Jagrati Awasthi has achieved the second rank.

Kumar, a Bachelor of Technology (civil engineering) graduate from IIT Bombay, has qualified the examination with anthropology as his optional subject.

Awasthi qualified the examination with sociology as her optional subject. She completed B.Tech (electrical engineering) from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal.

A total of 761candidates – 545 men and 216 women – have been recommended for appointment. The candidature of 151 candidates is provisional.

As per UPSC, the recommendations will be made to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

Appointment to the various services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.