Nadda recalled that the Modi government has also increased the subsidy of fertilizer per bag on DAP to ₹1,200 -- 50 per cent of the price, which has immensely benefited the farmers.
A monthly pension of ₹3,000 has also been arranged for the farmers, the BJP president observed.
BJP Kisan Morcha president Rajkumar Chahar, in-charge of Kisan Morcha and party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary were also present, the Kisan Morcha statement said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
