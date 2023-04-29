PM Modi raised the esteem of Indian diaspora abroad: Jitendra Singh1 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 06:03 PM IST
Interacting with the diaspora, the minister said that the Indian diaspora should try to channelise their resources to support the important initiatives taken up by the government back home in India
NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised the esteem of the Indian diaspora abroad.
