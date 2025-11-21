PM Modi heads to South Africa for G20 Leaders' Summit: What's on the agenda for his three-day trip?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a three-day visit to South Africa to attend the first G20 summit being held on the continent. During his stay in Johannesburg, the Prime Minister will also attend the sixth IBSA Summit on the sidelines of the G20.

“I will present India’s perspective at the Summit in line with our vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and 'One earth, One Family and One future’,” Modi said in his departure statement.

This summit is the fourth consecutive G20 meeting hosted by the Global South, following Indonesia, India, and Brazil's presidencies. Prior to South Africa, the G20 presidencies were held by Brazil (2024), India (2023) and Indonesia (2022).

PM Modi will attend the summit from 21 November to 23, marking a significant milestone as the first G20 summit held on the African continent. This will be PM Modi's fourth official visit to South Africa, following his bilateral visit in 2016 and his attendance at the two BRICS summits in 2018 and 2023.

The G20 is an important forum, with countries in previous sessions agreeing to have a consensus declaration, pilot, and take new initiatives on several themes that impact the Global South, Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (ER) of the Ministry of External Affairs, told reporters

"We are very happy that these discussions have carried forward under the presidency of Brazil and, of course, in South Africa under four verticles that South Africa has outlined for their own presidency. A number of achievements have been made throughout the year across various tracks in these areas. So we are very happy that the issues of importance to the Global South are at the centre of discussion and are being highlighted," he said.

What is on the agenda? The theme of this year’s G20 has been ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’, which South Africa has carried forward from the previous Summits held in New Delhi, India, and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the prime minister said in the statement

The G20 comprises major economies representing 85% of global GDP and 75% of international trade. The forum has identified priority areas under South Africa's presidency theme of 'Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability'.

Regarding the bilateral meetings to be held on the sidelines of the G20, Secretary Dalela said they are in the process of organising them.

He added that India and South Africa are democracies and that their cooperation has three pillars, one of which is political cooperation. The African Union, which became a permanent member of the G20 during India's 2023 presidency, will play a key role in shaping the summit's agenda.

PM to speak in three sessions Prime Minister Modi will put forth India’s perspectives on the G20 agenda. The Prime Minister is expected to speak in all three sessions of the Summit, a government statement said. These sessions are on:

1). Inclusive and Sustainable Economic Growth Leaving No One Behind: Building our economies; the role of trade; financing for development and the debt burden.

2) A Resilient World – the G20’s Contribution: Disaster Risk Reduction; Climate Change; Just Energy Transitions; Food Systems

3) A Fair and a Just Future for All: Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence.

On the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg. The Prime Minister will also participate in the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meeting, hosted by South Africa.