PM Modi heaps praises on CM Yogi Adityanath, here's what PM said about UP govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for handling the Covid-19 pandemic. PM Modi said the way Yogi had controlled the second Covid wave was "unprecedented".

The prime minister, who arrived at Varanasi on Thursday, also praised the Uttar Pradesh government led by CM Adiyanath for working with a development-oriented approach and bringing in rule of law in the state.

The prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth more than ₹1,500 crore at the IIT-BHU ground.

Later, he inaugurated the International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksha, constructed with Japanese assistance.

Describing the efforts of the government in combating COVID-19 as "commendable", the prime minister said Uttar Pradesh's population is more than a dozen big countries but the way “it has controlled the second wave of coronavirus and stopped its spread is unprecedented".

The people of Uttar Pradesh had seen an era when there were problems in tackling diseases such as encephalitis. "And this (Covid) is the biggest problem the world is facing in 100 years. It is the biggest pandemic, and hence efforts made by Uttar Pradesh to tackle the corona are commendable," PM Modi added.

PM Modi, who is on a one-day visit to the city, said the last few months had been very difficult for humanity.

"But Kashi along with UP faced such a big problem with full strength. Even during difficult times, Kashi has shown it does not stop, nor does it get tiring."

The state government also came in for praise for the law and order situation.

"There is rule of law in UP today. Mafiaraj and terrorism, which were once out of control, are now controlled by law. Criminals who dare to eye sisters and daughters know they will not be spared," Modi said.

"Another important thing the government today is not run through corruption and nepotism ('bhrashtarchar aur bhai bhatijawaad') but through development ('vikasvaad'). Therefore, in UP, the benefits of schemes are reaching people and new investments and opportunities of employment are increasing," he added.

Stressing that Kashi is emerging as a major medical hub for “Purvanchal" (eastern region), he said medical treatment for which people had to go to Delhi and Mumbai earlier is now available here.

Speaking on development works in Kashi in the past seven years, he said it is marching ahead on the development path while maintaining its original identity.

He also referred to the help extended to the "naviks" (boatmen), saying their diesel boats are being converted into CNG ones, which are environment friendly.

"In this region, projects worth ₹8,000 crore are on," he said.

The prime minister said UP is also emerging as a leading investment destination in the country.

The main reason for it is the Yogi government's focus on infrastructure, he said, referring to ongoing expressway projects.

Mentioning the recent Union government decision of setting up a special fund of ₹1 lakh crore for improving agriculture infrastructure, he said it will prove to be a step towards making the mandi system modern and well equipped.

"Improving the system connected with government procurement and providing many more opportunities to farmers is a priority of the government and the record purchase of wheat and rice this year is its result," he said.

Citing development works in UP, Modi said, “It is not as if there was a lack of funds or scheme before 2017 but hurdles were created in Lucknow in the efforts made by Delhi after 2014. Today, Yogiji is himself working hard and personally reviewing all development schemes."

