After launching multiple development projects in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of Visakhapatnam city in carrying out trade across the world, according to the news agency ANI.
After launching multiple development projects in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of Visakhapatnam city in carrying out trade across the world, according to the news agency ANI.
He said that projects pertaining to connectivity, oil, and gas sector have been launched in Visakhapatnam today, Saturday. These projects will give a fillip to Andhra Pradesh's growth, the Prime Minister stated.
He said that projects pertaining to connectivity, oil, and gas sector have been launched in Visakhapatnam today, Saturday. These projects will give a fillip to Andhra Pradesh's growth, the Prime Minister stated.
The Prime Minister asserted that the inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects over ₹10,000 crore will fulfill the aspirations of Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam.
The Prime Minister asserted that the inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects over ₹10,000 crore will fulfill the aspirations of Andhra Pradesh and Visakhapatnam.
Addressing the public gathering after the inauguration, PM Modi said, "Visakhapatnam was an important port of ancient India. Through this trade was carried out across the world. Still today, Visakhapatnam is the center of trade in India. Visakhapatnam played a very important role in connecting India with the world. From West Asia to Rome, the ports of Visakhapatnam were a center for India's trade."
Addressing the public gathering after the inauguration, PM Modi said, "Visakhapatnam was an important port of ancient India. Through this trade was carried out across the world. Still today, Visakhapatnam is the center of trade in India. Visakhapatnam played a very important role in connecting India with the world. From West Asia to Rome, the ports of Visakhapatnam were a center for India's trade."
The multi-Model transport system is the future of every city and Visakhapatnam has taken a step towards it, said PM Modi adding that the people of Andhra Pradesh have made significant contributions in every field including education, entrepreneurship, technology, etc.
The multi-Model transport system is the future of every city and Visakhapatnam has taken a step towards it, said PM Modi adding that the people of Andhra Pradesh have made significant contributions in every field including education, entrepreneurship, technology, etc.
He said be it education or entrepreneurship, technology or medical profession, the people of Andhra Pradesh have made significant contributions in every field.
He said be it education or entrepreneurship, technology or medical profession, the people of Andhra Pradesh have made significant contributions in every field.
He further laid emphasis on the growth of the Indian economy, saying that the country is achieving new milestones in several sectors and scripting history as the world is witnessing a crisis.
He further laid emphasis on the growth of the Indian economy, saying that the country is achieving new milestones in several sectors and scripting history as the world is witnessing a crisis.
"Today when the world is going through a crisis, India is achieving new milestones in several sectors and scripting history. The world is witnessing our growth. All policies of the Government have the welfare of the common man at their core," said PM Modi.
"Today when the world is going through a crisis, India is achieving new milestones in several sectors and scripting history. The world is witnessing our growth. All policies of the Government have the welfare of the common man at their core," said PM Modi.
He said that the economic corridor that is being launched today will improve multimodal connectivity to boost trade and manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were also present on the occasion.
He said that the economic corridor that is being launched today will improve multimodal connectivity to boost trade and manufacturing in Andhra Pradesh. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were also present on the occasion.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.