Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) and said that the G20 presidency ensured festivities in India throughout the year. He cited an example of India's successful landing on the Moon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“India landed on the Moon. India hosted the G20 Summit successfully. Today, we are hosting the P20 Summit. This Summit is also a medium to celebrate the power of the people of our country," the Prime Minister said.

He said, “P20 Summit is being organized in India, which is the mother of democracy and the world's biggest democracy too...Parliaments across the world are an important place for debate and deliberations..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is a unique confluence of various parliamentary practices from around the world. The G20 presidency ensured festivities in India throughout the year. We have a legacy of thousands of years of debates, and deliberations; some of our over 5,000-year-old texts talked about such systems," he added.

At the P20 Summit, PM Modi stated that a world full of conflicts and confrontation cannot benefit anyone.

“A divided world cannot give solutions to the challenges before us. This is a time for peace and brotherhood, a time to move together, a time to move forward together. This is the time for development and welfare of all." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He lauded India's parliamentary practices that have evolved and strengthened with time.

Speaking about terrorism, PM Modi said that India has been facing cross-border terrorism for many years now.

“Around 20 years ago, terrorists targeted our Parliament at the time when the session was on. The world is also realising how big a challenge terrorism is for the globe and that it is against humanity." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister further said, "Parliaments in the world and their representatives have to think on how to work together in this fight against terrorism..."

“Consensus not being achieved on a definition of terrorism saddening; enemies of humanity taking advantage of this approach," he said.

