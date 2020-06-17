Home >News >India >PM Modi, his Canadian counterpart talk about strengthening multilateral institutions like WHO

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Tuesday emphasised the need to strengthen multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and agreed to work together at various international fora on health, social, economic and political issues.

During their telephonic conversation, the two also agreed that the India-Canada partnership can be a force for good in the post-COVID world, including for advancing humanitarian values in the global discourse.

According to an official statement, the leaders updated each other about the evolving situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic in their countries and discussed the possibilities of international collaboration to address the health and economic crisis.

"The leaders emphasised the need to strengthen multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and agreed to work closely together at various international fora, on health, social, economic and political issues," the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the assistance extended by Canadian authorities in recent days to the Indian citizens there and for facilitating their repatriation to India.

Trudeau expressed happiness at the facilitation offered for the return of Canadian citizens from India.

The two leaders agreed to continue their mutual consultations in coming days.

"They agreed that as large economies wedded to democratic values, India and Canada have a natural convergence on many global issues," the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

