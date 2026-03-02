PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Canadian PM Carney, reviews progress in India–Canada ties reset

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held bilateral talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at Hyderabad House in the national capital, focusing on strengthening cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

During the discussion, both leaders reviewed progress across diverse areas of the India-Canada Strategic Partnership, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as part of the latter's official visit to the country and expressed appreciation for his commitment to building a forward-looking partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he was "delighted" to call on Prime Minister Carney during his visit to the national capital. "Delighted to call on Prime Minister Mark J Carney of Canada in New Delhi this morning. Appreciate his commitment towards charting a forward-looking partnership," the EAM's post read.

Carnay landed in Delhi on Sunday Carney landed in the national Capital after spending two days in Mumbai, where he met several industry leaders. In New Delhi, he was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasada on Sunday.

“There’s a rapidly growing demand across India for more energy, technology, and services — exactly what Canada has to offer. We’re here to make sure our workers and businesses can seize these opportunities," Carney wrote in X.

Carney arrived in India on Friday for a visit he hopes will reset ties and double trade, offsetting the damage from his country's fracturing relations with the United States.

Carney's visit is a key step forward in ties that effectively collapsed in 2023 after Ottawa accused New Delhi of orchestrating a deadly campaign against Sikh activists in Canada.

India is seeking to attract more overseas investments and says Canadian pension and wealth funds have already invested $73 billion, news agencies reported.

Before Carney took office last year, Ottawa accused Modi's government of direct involvement in the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a naturalised Canadian citizen who was part of a fringe group that advocated for an independent Sikh state called Khalistan.