Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who arrived here on a three-day visit as a chief guest on the 74th Republic Day , at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Before proceeding for the meeting, the two leaders shook their hands and posed for the cameras. Both sides had delegation-level talks on bilateral ties in a range of areas, including agriculture, digital domain, culture and trade.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and several other senior leaders welcomed the Egyptian President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning.

"Deepening our bond with Egypt -- the natural bridge that connects Asia with Africa. PM @narendramodi and President @AlsisiOfficial hold talks adding momentum to the multifaceted India-Egypt relations marked by civilizational, cultural & economic linkages and deep-rooted P2P ties," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The Egyptian President, in an official statement, said it is a great privilege to be a guest of honor and participate in the glorious national day. He said that the ties between India and Egypt have been characterized by balance and stability.

Sisi, before holding bilateral talks with PM Modi today, laid a wreath at Rajghat to pay his respects to Mahatma Gandhi. He also held discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday.

President Droupadi Murmu later this evening will host a state banquet in honor of the visiting dignitary. Besides this, Sisi will attend the "at home" reception by President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Meanwhile, the Egyptian President will also hold a meeting with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and interact with the business community in India.

This year, India and Egypt are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations this year. India has also invited Egypt as a 'guest country" during its G20 Presidency.

India is keen to widen its ties with Egypt, a key player in the politics of both the Arab world as well as Africa. It is also seen as a major gateway to markets in Africa and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies)