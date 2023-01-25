PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Egyptian President today2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 02:03 PM IST
India-Egypt ties: Both sides had delegation-level talks on bilateral ties in a range of areas, including agriculture, digital domain, culture and trade.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who arrived here on a three-day visit as a chief guest on the 74th Republic Day, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
