Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Biden in Tokyo. 10 developments

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Biden in Tokyo. 10 developments

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Biden in Tokyo.
2 min read . 11:48 AM ISTLivemint

PM Modi met US President Joe Biden in Tokyo on Tuesday shortly after holding the Quad Leaders' Summit and said that India and US partnership is a partnership of trust in a true sense

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Shortly after holding the Quad Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met US President Joe Biden in Tokyo. The meeting marks a continuation of their regular dialogue having interacted most recently in virtual mode on April 11.

Shortly after holding the Quad Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met US President Joe Biden in Tokyo. The meeting marks a continuation of their regular dialogue having interacted most recently in virtual mode on April 11.

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Biden in Tokyo: Latest developments

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Biden in Tokyo: Latest developments

1) There is so much that we can and will do together, said PM Narendra Modi during bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden.

1) There is so much that we can and will do together, said PM Narendra Modi during bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden.

2) I am committed to make US-India partnership among the closest we have on earth, US President Biden tells PM Modi during bilateral meeting.

2) I am committed to make US-India partnership among the closest we have on earth, US President Biden tells PM Modi during bilateral meeting.

 

 

3) After the meeting with PM Modi, Biden said they Russia's invasion of Ukraine "and the effect it has on the entire global world order." Biden added that the U.S. and India will continue to consult "on how to mitigate these negative effects," news agency AP reported.

3) After the meeting with PM Modi, Biden said they Russia's invasion of Ukraine "and the effect it has on the entire global world order." Biden added that the U.S. and India will continue to consult "on how to mitigate these negative effects," news agency AP reported.

4) The two leaders reviewed the India-US Strategic Partnership and followed up on discussions held during PM's bilateral meeting with President Biden in September 2021.

4) The two leaders reviewed the India-US Strategic Partnership and followed up on discussions held during PM's bilateral meeting with President Biden in September 2021.

5) They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of shared interest.

5) They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of shared interest.

6) US President Joe Biden praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for handling Covid-19 outbreak in a democratic manner.

6) US President Joe Biden praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for handling Covid-19 outbreak in a democratic manner.

7) According to a senior official, Biden contrasted India's success with China's failure to handle the COVID-19 pandemic while both the countries are of comparable size, news agency ANI reported.

7) According to a senior official, Biden contrasted India's success with China's failure to handle the COVID-19 pandemic while both the countries are of comparable size, news agency ANI reported.

8) Biden added that PM Modi's success has shown the world that democracies can deliver, and busted the "myth that autocracies like China and Russia can handle the rapidly changing world better.

8) Biden added that PM Modi's success has shown the world that democracies can deliver, and busted the "myth that autocracies like China and Russia can handle the rapidly changing world better.

9) The Quad Summit provided an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest.

9) The Quad Summit provided an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest.

10) The Quad summit witnessed the launch of a new initiative for continuous collaboration in the maritime domain, space, climate change, health and cyber security.

10) The Quad summit witnessed the launch of a new initiative for continuous collaboration in the maritime domain, space, climate change, health and cyber security.