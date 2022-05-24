PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Biden in Tokyo. 10 developments

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi met US President Joe Biden in Tokyo on Tuesday shortly after holding the Quad Leaders' Summit and said that India and US partnership is a partnership of trust in a true sense
Shortly after holding the Quad Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met US President Joe Biden in Tokyo. The meeting marks a continuation of their regular dialogue having interacted most recently in virtual mode on April 11.
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Biden in Tokyo: Latest developments
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with US President Biden in Tokyo: Latest developments
1) There is so much that we can and will do together, said PM Narendra Modi during bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden.
2) I am committed to make US-India partnership among the closest we have on earth, US President Biden tells PM Modi during bilateral meeting.
3) After the meeting with PM Modi, Biden said they Russia's invasion of Ukraine "and the effect it has on the entire global world order." Biden added that the U.S. and India will continue to consult "on how to mitigate these negative effects," news agency AP reported.
4) The two leaders reviewed the India-US Strategic Partnership and followed up on discussions held during PM's bilateral meeting with President Biden in September 2021.