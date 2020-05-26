Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held consultations with the three service chiefs and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval against the backdrop of tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border.

The meeting comes as the two sides have sent reinforcements to the LAC where troops of India and China have been engaged in physical fights earlier this month at at least three locations in Ladakh -- at Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and Demchok -- and one in Sikkim.

Details of Modi's meeting were not known but it comes as several attempts to resolve the impasse at the level of brigade commanders of India and China have come to nought.

Separately, defence minister Rajnath Singh also met the chiefs of the three services and the chief of defence staff Bipin Rawat on Tuesday.

The India-China border tensions are also to be discussed by the top commanders of the Indian army at a three-day biannual conference beginning Wednesday.

"The apex level leadership of the Indian Army will brainstorm on the current emerging security and administrative challenges and chart the future course for Indian Army," an army statement said.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.

Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first informal summit in April 2018 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, months after the 73 day long Doklam military standoff in 2017.

During the summit, the two leaders decided to issue "strategic guidance" to their militaries to strengthen communications so that the two sides can build trust and understanding.

Modi and Xi held their second informal summit in Mamallapuram near Chennai in October last year with a focus on further broadening bilateral ties.

