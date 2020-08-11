Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a video conference meeting with Chief Ministers of various states to discuss the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Tamil Nadu CM EK Palaniswami, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar are present in the meeting. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also attending the meeting.

Here are the latest updates:

Every state is fighting the battle against the challenging situation arising due to coronavirus pandemic. Role of each and every state is very significant in overall control of the spread of the disease: PM Narendra Modi.

The average fatality rate has been continuously decreasing while the recovery rate is increasing every day, this shows that measures being taken by us are in the right direction: PM Narendra Modi.

Experts are saying now that if within 72 hours, a person is diagnosed, then the spread can be controlled to a great extent. So, it is important that all the people who come in contact with an infected person must be tested within 72 hours: PM Modi.

We have seen that in some districts of UP, Haryana & Delhi, there was a phase when coronavirus became a huge problem. Then we held a review meeting & a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Amit Shah and to a great extent, we achieved the results that we wanted: PM





The meet assumes significance as these 10 states have a high populaton density and the idea is to bring down the virus caseload.

This is the seventh video conference of the prime ministers with the states since the outbreak of the pandemic.

This is also the first meeting of the prime minister with chief ministers during unlock 3 on the pandemic.

PM Modi's last meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the coronavirus crisis was in June.

On Monday, the Prime Minister had held a virtual meeting with Chief Ministers of six states - Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala - to review the flood situation there.

Menwhile, the COVID-19 tally has risen to 22,68,676 in India. Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

