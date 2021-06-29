PM Modi holds discussions on futuristic challenges in defence sector

The meeting comes after two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station on early Sunday morning
The Indian Air Force (IAF) said one of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday, sources said.
They said there were discussions on futuristic challenges in the defence sector and equipping the forces with modern equipment and aspects relating to the involvement of more youth, startups and strategic community were also discussed.