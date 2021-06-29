Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi holds discussions on futuristic challenges in defence sector

PM Modi holds discussions on futuristic challenges in defence sector

Premium
A view inside a house after an encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir.
1 min read . 08:42 PM IST ANI

  • The meeting comes after two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station on early Sunday morning
  • The Indian Air Force (IAF) said one of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday, sources said.

They said there were discussions on futuristic challenges in the defence sector and equipping the forces with modern equipment and aspects relating to the involvement of more youth, startups and strategic community were also discussed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

They said there were discussions on futuristic challenges in the defence sector and equipping the forces with modern equipment and aspects relating to the involvement of more youth, startups and strategic community were also discussed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The meeting comes after two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station on early Sunday morning.

Two drones were used to drop explosives on the Jammu airbase by the attackers who then navigated their quadcopters out of that area, the sources had said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) said one of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.

The attack, carried out possibly using the improvised explosive device (IED), could not cause much damage and caused minor injuries to two personnel on duty.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday handed over the probe into the first-of-its-kind terror attack in the country to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!