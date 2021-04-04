Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a high-level meeting with senior officers to review the Covid-19 surge and the country's vaccination drive, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

The senior officers participating in the meeting include the cabinet secretary, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, the health secretary, and Dr Vinod Paul, NITI Aayog member.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of India reporting 93,249 in the last 24 hours as the second wave of the infection rages.

With this, the cumulative caseload in India has reached 1,24,85,509. The country had last seen over 93,000 cases on 18 September last year.

There are 6,91,597 active cases in the country currently. The six lakh mark in active tally was breached in India once again on Friday.

