Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi holds high-level meeting to review Covid-19 situation as new cases surpass 93,000

PM Modi holds high-level meeting to review Covid-19 situation as new cases surpass 93,000

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election public rally in Kokrajhar on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 11:28 AM IST Staff Writer

There are 6,91,597 active cases in the country currently. The six lakh mark in active tally was breached in India once again on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a high-level meeting with senior officers to review the Covid-19 surge and the country's vaccination drive, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a high-level meeting with senior officers to review the Covid-19 surge and the country's vaccination drive, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

The senior officers participating in the meeting include the cabinet secretary, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, the health secretary, and Dr Vinod Paul, NITI Aayog member.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The senior officers participating in the meeting include the cabinet secretary, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, the health secretary, and Dr Vinod Paul, NITI Aayog member.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The meeting comes in the backdrop of India reporting 93,249 in the last 24 hours as the second wave of the infection rages.

With this, the cumulative caseload in India has reached 1,24,85,509. The country had last seen over 93,000 cases on 18 September last year.

There are 6,91,597 active cases in the country currently. The six lakh mark in active tally was breached in India once again on Friday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.