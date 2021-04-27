Subscribe
Home >News >India >PM Modi holds high-level meeting to review Covid-19 situation, oxygen supply

PM Modi holds high-level meeting to review Covid-19 situation, oxygen supply

PM Modi reviews Covid-19 situation
1 min read . 09:09 PM IST Neetu Chandra Sharma

  • PM Modi instructed the officials to work closely with state governments to start the PSA Oxygen plants at the earliest
  • PM directs officials to ensure rapid upgradation of health infrastructure

Taking stock of the situation of oxygen availability, medicines, health infrastructure etc in the country amidst covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting with top officials.

The prime minister instructed the officials to work closely with state governments to start the PSA Oxygen plants at the earliest.

The Empowered Group working on boosting Oxygen Supply briefed the Prime Minister on the efforts being made to ramp up availability and supply of oxygen in the country. They informed the PM about increasing allocation of Oxygen to states, the prime minister office said.

It was discussed that the production of LMO in the country has increased from 5700 MT/day in August 2020 to the present 8922 MT (on 25th April 2021). The domestic production of LMO is expected to cross 9250 MT/day by the end of April 2021.

Modi was briefed about the functioning of the Oxygen Express Railways Service as well as the domestic sorties and international sorties undertaken by IAF to transport oxygen tankers.

The Empowered Group working on Medical Infrastructure and Covid management briefed the PM on efforts being undertaken to ramp up availability of beds and ICUs. They informed the PM on efforts being break the chain of transmission. PM stressed on the need to ensure that specific guidelines and strategies evolved regarding Covid management needs to be properly implemented by the relevant agencies in the States.

The Empowered Group working on communication informed the PM on the efforts being undertaken to improve awareness among people on Covid-related behaviour.

