Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a virtual summit with Abu Dhabi crown prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during which India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was announced.

PM Modi and the Crown Prince of issued a joint vision statement - "Advancing the India and UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: New Frontiers, New Milestone".

The statement establishes a roadmap for a future-oriented partnership between India and UAE and identifies focus areas and outcomes. The shared objective is to promote new trade, investment and innovation dynamic in diverse sectors, including economy, energy, climate action, emerging technologies, skills and education, food security, healthcare and defence and security.

A major highlight of the virtual summit was the signing and exchange of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of Economy of UAE, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri in the virtual presence of the two leaders.

The agreement will provide significant benefits to Indian and UAE businesses, including enhanced market access and reduced tariffs. It is expected that the CEPA will lead to increase in bilateral trade from the current $60 billion to $100 billion in the next 5 years.

The two leaders also released joint commemorative stamp on the occasion of 75th anniversary of India's independence and 50th year of UAE's foundation.

Two MOUs signed between Indian and UAE entities were also announced during the Summit.

These are, MOU between APEDA and DP World and Al Dahra on Food Security Corridor Initiative and MOU between India's Gift City and Abu Dhabi Global Market on cooperation in financial projects and services.

Two other MOUs - one on cooperation in climate action and the other on Education have also been agreed between the two sides.

Prime Minister Modi thanked the Crown Prince for taking care of the Indian community during Covid pandemic. He also invited him to pay an early visit to India.

