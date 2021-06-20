PM Modi holds meeting with Amit Shah, Sitharaman and other union ministers

PM Modi holds meeting with Amit Shah, Sitharaman and other union ministers1 min read . 02:13 PM IST
PM Modi met Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, at his official residence here, sources said.
Earlier this month, Modi held about five meetings with union ministers in different groups apparently to take stock of the work done by their respective ministries so far.
Besides Shah and Singh, union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal are also attending today's meeting, the sources said.
While details of the meeting were not known, political observers feel this could be an exercise before an expected cabinet expansion and reshuffle.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
