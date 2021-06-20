Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi holds meeting with Amit Shah, Sitharaman and other union ministers

PM Modi holds meeting with Amit Shah, Sitharaman and other union ministers

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 min read . 02:13 PM IST PTI

PM Modi met Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, at his official residence here, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, at his official residence here, sources said.

Earlier this month, Modi held about five meetings with union ministers in different groups apparently to take stock of the work done by their respective ministries so far.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Earlier this month, Modi held about five meetings with union ministers in different groups apparently to take stock of the work done by their respective ministries so far.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Besides Shah and Singh, union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal are also attending today's meeting, the sources said.

While details of the meeting were not known, political observers feel this could be an exercise before an expected cabinet expansion and reshuffle.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!