PM Modi holds meeting with CMs; lockdown extension focus of discussion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen in a cloth mask during a video conference with chief ministers to discuss about the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. The novel coronavirus has killed 239 and infected over 7,400 in India, according to the data provided by the Health Ministry..

The video conference with chief ministers was held primarily to take their feedback on whether the 21-day nationwide lockdown be extended beyond April 14 to stem the tide of the infections.

The Central government is understood to have also obtained views on the issue from all the relevant agencies and stakeholders involved in the efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The video conference, which began at 11am, comes amidst indications that the central government may extend the nationwide lockdown with some possible relaxations even as Punjab and Odisha have already announced extending the lockdown beyond April 14 when the current spell of 21-day shutdown across the country ends on Tuesday.

This is for the second time the prime minister is interacting with the chief ministers via video link after the lockdown was imposed.

During his April 2 interaction with chief ministers, Modi had pitched for a "staggered" exit from the ongoing lockdown.

