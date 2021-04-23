Subscribe
PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of 10 states over Covid situation

PM Modi holds meeting with CMs of 10 states over Covid situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the Leaders' Summit on Climate via Video conferencing, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 12:37 PM IST Staff Writer

The meeting via video conferencing comes amid a huge surge in coronavirus cases, which have now clocked a daily total of over 3 lakh in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Friday with chief ministers of 10 states with the most number of COVID-19 cases.

Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi are among those who attended the meeting.

Modi will hold a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country via video conference amid concerns expressed by some states that their supply of the life-saving gas is running short with a number of hospitals sending out SOS.

