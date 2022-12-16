PM Modi holds phone conversation with Putin

PM Modi holds phone conversation with Putin1 min read . 08:46 PM IST
In a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Modi discussed bilateral cooperation in areas of energy, trade and defence and security
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday held a telephonic conversation and reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas of energy, trade and defence and security.
“Following up on their meeting in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders reviewed several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including energy cooperation, trade and investments, defence & security cooperation, and other key areas," the Prime Minister’s Office said.
In the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only way forward, in his conversation with Putin.
“PM Modi briefed President Putin on India’s ongoing Presidency of G-20, highlighting its key priorities. He also looked forward to both countries working together during India’s Chairship of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. They agreed to remain in regular touch with each other," according to a statement from PMO.
Recently, Modi and Putin met in September on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan and have spoken on the phone a number of times this year, including on the subject of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Notably, India took over the Presidency of the G20 from Indonesia on December 1. As the new chair, India has been tasked with steering collective action for global governance in the face of shifting geopolitical dynamics. In all, during its presidency, India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different work streams, of which a few have already been started.
